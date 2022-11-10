Overview

Dr. Jason Austin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at ATWOOD MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Johnston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.