Dr. Jason Aston, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jason Aston, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University of Tennessee School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Aston works at Colon Rectal Surgery Associates of Nashville PLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Rectovaginal Fistula and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon Rectal Surgery Associates of Nashville PLC
    345 23rd Ave N Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Rectovaginal Fistula
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 17, 2022
    There is not a lot I can say that has not been said before about Dr. Aaron and his staff, but I have a very unique experience and it is worth revealing. I was all set to have my colon surgery with Dr. Aston but my gastro talked me into having it with someone he worked with since I also had sm intestine issues. Anyone else would have told someone who did not follow through with them to take a hike. No so with Dr. Aston! I needed more surgery and gave him a call. Wow! I was treated like a long lost friend. I have reviewed him before and I will say it again: I regret not having him do the first surgery, but will never allow anyone else to do it again but him. He is not only the best colon surgeon in the state, but one of the most personable, kind, and understanding doctors I have ever seen. He is a credit to his profession and to Nashville. He is an honest, sincere gentleman which is hard to say about a lot of doctors these days that give you 10 minutes of fame. Thanks for being there!
    William Haupt — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Aston, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1225226327
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University of Tennessee School of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Aston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aston works at Colon Rectal Surgery Associates of Nashville PLC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Aston’s profile.

    Dr. Aston has seen patients for Colectomy, Rectovaginal Fistula and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Aston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

