Dr. Jason Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Arnold, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Arnold works at
Locations
Simmon Katharine PA-C1349 Milstead Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (470) 207-3005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Arnold. Both he and his nurse Jodi was very polite and professional. I had basal cell carcinoma on my right temporal area removed in the Augusta, Ga. office. Even though it has only been 1 day since the procedure and that I still have the sutures in, it appears there will be very little scarring. Kudos to Georgia Dermatology.
About Dr. Jason Arnold, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558355693
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Medical
- Lackland AFB, Tx Wilford Hall Medical Center|Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
