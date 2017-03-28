Dr. Jason Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Anderson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence Newberg Medical Center.
Roy A. Slack MD PC6464 SW Borland Rd Ste C1, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 885-1515
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
I'm going to recommend Dr. Anderson to everyone I know who suffers from PTSD. The stellate ganglion block eliminated most of my symptoms... and it's only been one day! Perfect!
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Genesys Regional Medical Center, Grand Blanc, Mi
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.