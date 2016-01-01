Dr. Jason Andersen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Andersen, DO
Dr. Jason Andersen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Aspen Clinical Research LLC1215 S 1680 W, Orem, UT 84058 Directions (801) 921-0031
Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4000
Milwaukee Behavioral Health LLC1706 S 68th St, Milwaukee, WI 53214 Directions (414) 667-4800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
