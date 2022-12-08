Dr. Jason Anast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Anast, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Anast, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Anast works at
Locations
Kansas City Urology Care10550 Quivira Rd Ste 530, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 294-0334
Kansas City Urology Care2102 Baptiste Dr Ste A, Paola, KS 66071 Directions (913) 294-0520
Kansas City Urology Care20375 W 151st St Ste 409, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 372-6332
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Going to the doctor is never fun, but I've been seeing him for over 3 years thanks to the quality of care I've been receiving.
About Dr. Jason Anast, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114045358
Education & Certifications
- Barnes &amp; Jewish Hosp-Wash U|Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Urology
