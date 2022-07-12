See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Jason Amato, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Amato, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Dr. Amato works at Jason B Amato MD Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jason B. Amato MD Dermatology LLC
    522 N New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-3323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Jul 12, 2022
    Precise, to the point, great quality of care. Nothing but the best to say about my visit.
    Mark — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Amato, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609832476
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University Dept Of Derm
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University of St. Louis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amato works at Jason B Amato MD Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Amato’s profile.

    Dr. Amato has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

