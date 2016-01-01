Dr. Jason Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Allen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Cornerstone Podiatry1701 N Stockton Hill Rd Ste D, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (928) 753-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Allen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215997069
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
