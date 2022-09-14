Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Abramowitz works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus650 From Rd Fl 1, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 722-9850
-
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - West Nyack1 Crosfield Ave Ste 201, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 727-1370Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramowitz?
He explained the problem and provided s clear explanation of the options to be taken to clear the ear. The written instructions for medications were clear and at the follow-up he provided suggestions for future prevention.
About Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1265876197
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramowitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramowitz works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.