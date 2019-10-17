Dr. Jasna Kojic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kojic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasna Kojic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jasna Kojic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY U NOVOM SADU / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kojic works at
Child Neurology Center of Orlando P.A.6000 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 649-1848
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Kojic had a great bedside manner and spent over an hour evaluating my daughter and answering a lot of questions that I had. She was very knowledgeable and kind. I 100% recommended her to any parent looking for a fabulous neurologist.
- Pediatrics
- English
- UNIVERSITY U NOVOM SADU / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kojic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kojic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kojic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kojic works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kojic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kojic.
