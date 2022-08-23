See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jasmine Singh, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jasmine Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.

Dr. Singh works at BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH, TUCSON, AZ in Tucson, AZ.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Physicians Hospital
    2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 (520) 874-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner - University Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 23, 2022
    I find Dr Singh to be extremely capable to help me with my mental health issues. She listened attentively to my concerns about my issues and asked probing questions. She was caring and very helpful. I moved to the Tucson area a year ago and had another psychiatrist who left the group practice so I was assigned to Dr Singh. I'm extremely happy with this change. I find Dr Singh the polar opposite of some of the comments from other patients. I would highly recommend her to family and friends. She does book up quickly with appointments but from my experience that is not uncommon for psychiatrists because there is a general lack of physicians in this specially.
    — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jasmine Singh, MD
    About Dr. Jasmine Singh, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1457738726
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Singh works at BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH, TUCSON, AZ in Tucson, AZ.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

