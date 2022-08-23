Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasmine Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jasmine Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
University Physicians Hospital2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Singh to be extremely capable to help me with my mental health issues. She listened attentively to my concerns about my issues and asked probing questions. She was caring and very helpful. I moved to the Tucson area a year ago and had another psychiatrist who left the group practice so I was assigned to Dr Singh. I’m extremely happy with this change. I find Dr Singh the polar opposite of some of the comments from other patients. I would highly recommend her to family and friends. She does book up quickly with appointments but from my experience that is not uncommon for psychiatrists because there is a general lack of physicians in this specially.
About Dr. Jasmine Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
