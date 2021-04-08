See All Pediatricians in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD

Pediatrics
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Ramos works at Jasmine L Ramos MD in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jasmine L. Ramos M.d PC
    73555 San Gorgonio Way, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 674-4976

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos?

    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Ramos is a wonderful doctor. I took our older daughter to Dr. Ramos her entire childhood and received care and attention that other doctors do not seem to provide any longer. Unfortunately, over the years there has been staff that isn't the most helpful and the hold times are a bit excessive. Despite the office staff, I wouldn't switch providers because of it. When having our second daughter, the only provider I was hoping would be covered by our insurance was Dr. Ramos.
    Lisa — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramos to family and friends

    Dr. Ramos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD.

    About Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912001637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramos works at Jasmine L Ramos MD in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ramos’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jasmine Ramos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.