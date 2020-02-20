Dr. Jasmine Obioha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obioha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmine Obioha, MD
Overview
Dr. Jasmine Obioha, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Obioha works at
Locations
Cedars Sinai Dermatology99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Obioha has amazing bedside manner. Very informative and more than willing to spend the time answering all my questions. I felt extremely welcomed and cared for. Phenomenal woman!
About Dr. Jasmine Obioha, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1174965016
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente LAMC
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obioha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obioha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obioha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obioha works at
Dr. Obioha has seen patients for Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obioha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Obioha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obioha.
