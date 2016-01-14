Dr. Jasmine Mackic-Magyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackic-Magyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmine Mackic-Magyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jasmine Mackic-Magyar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
St John's Child and Amily Guidance Cente1339 20th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8921
Concerned, effective, patient, makes you feel like you are talking to a real person who also sees you as a person
About Dr. Jasmine Mackic-Magyar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1881727477
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mackic-Magyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackic-Magyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackic-Magyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackic-Magyar.
