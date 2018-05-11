Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5336Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He makes me feel confident that my kidney disease is well under control. The entire staff is great.
About Dr. Jasminder Momi, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1952459869
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Momi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Momi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Momi has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Momi speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Momi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momi.
