Dr. Jasmin Ghuznavi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jasmin Ghuznavi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-3995
- 2 44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 570, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 262-5060
Interim Healthcare of Macomb County43138 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 262-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghuznavi?
Wonderful office, excellent location, professional nurses. I too noticed the gum snapping, my son kept asking for gum after we left.
About Dr. Jasmin Ghuznavi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Ghuznavi works at
