Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (95)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD is a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL

Dr. Oberoi works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Einstein Pain Institute - Moss
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Addiction
Back Injuries
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 95 ratings
Patient Ratings (95)
5 Star
(85)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184648644
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jasmeet Oberoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Oberoi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Oberoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oberoi works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Oberoi’s profile.

95 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberoi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.