Dr. Jasmeet Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at Prairie Foot and Ankle, PC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL and Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.