Dr. Tiwana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasleen Tiwana, MD
Dr. Jasleen Tiwana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Ajitpal Tiwana MD2700 F St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 325-5513
Va Bakersfield Cboc1801 Westwind Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-1800
- Aetna
Friendly, takes time to listen, great physician.
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1356683494
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tiwana accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiwana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiwana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiwana.
