Dr. Jasleen Tiwana, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jasleen Tiwana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. Tiwana works at Ajitpal S Tiwana MD in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations

    Ajitpal Tiwana MD
    2700 F St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 325-5513
    Va Bakersfield Cboc
    1801 Westwind Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 632-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Balanoposthitis
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Balanoposthitis
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2021
    Friendly, takes time to listen, great physician.
    — Nov 01, 2021
    About Dr. Jasleen Tiwana, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356683494
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
