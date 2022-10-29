Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and (M.A.M.C) and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Duggal works at
Locations
-
1
Kern Endocrine Center3008 Sillect Ave Ste 220, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions
-
2
Kern Endocrine Center4531 Buena Vista Rd # 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 748-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duggal?
I have been seeing Dr Duggal for many years, she is a special Dr, always caring, she has made my life a better place in improving my quality of life as she has. I always enjoy my visits with her, I know she truly cares for her patients, she is one of the best Dr's I have had in my life.
About Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1437332244
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai and Greater Los Angeles Veteran Affairs
- Chicago Medical School and Affiliated Hospitals
- Maulana Azad Medical College and (M.A.M.C)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggal works at
Dr. Duggal has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duggal speaks Punjabi and Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.