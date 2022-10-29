See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (119)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and (M.A.M.C) and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Duggal works at Kern Endocrine Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kern Endocrine Center
    3008 Sillect Ave Ste 220, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Kern Endocrine Center
    4531 Buena Vista Rd # 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 748-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital
  • Kern Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity
Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity

Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypoparathyroidism
Proteinuria
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Cushing's Syndrome
Endocrine Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Iodine Deficiency
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Disease
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 29, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Duggal for many years, she is a special Dr, always caring, she has made my life a better place in improving my quality of life as she has. I always enjoy my visits with her, I know she truly cares for her patients, she is one of the best Dr's I have had in my life.
    Franklin Chambers — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437332244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai and Greater Los Angeles Veteran Affairs
    Residency
    • Chicago Medical School and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College and (M.A.M.C)
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duggal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duggal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duggal works at Kern Endocrine Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Duggal’s profile.

    Dr. Duggal has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

