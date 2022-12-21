See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Jaskaran Sethi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jaskaran Sethi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Dr. Sethi works at Pulmonary Medicine at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Medicine at St. Mark's
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 960-4717
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jaskaran Sethi, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Punjabi
NPI Number
  • 1730596925
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jaskaran Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sethi works at Pulmonary Medicine at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Sethi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

