Overview

Dr. Jasjit Walia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Linden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walia works at NJ Heart/NJ Med Care in Linden, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.