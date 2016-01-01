Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Physicians Behavioral Hospital2025 Desoto St, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 550-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265466197
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
- Medical University of Silesia
- Southern Methodist University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Bipolar Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
