Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Physicians Behavioral Hospital in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Bipolar Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.