Overview

Dr. Jasjit Sehdev, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Sehdev works at Cooper Pain Management in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.