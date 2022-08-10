Dr. Jasjit Sehdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasjit Sehdev, MD
Overview
Dr. Jasjit Sehdev, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Chc Pain Management3 Cooper Plz Rm 314, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 963-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my pain management doctor for 4 years. He will explain everything to you , and will spend as much time as necessary answering your questions without looking at his watch ! Great doctor, and a nice guy.
About Dr. Jasjit Sehdev, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1972984334
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hosp
- Cooper Hosp University
- Allegheny General Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Drexel University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehdev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehdev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sehdev has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sehdev speaks Punjabi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehdev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehdev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.