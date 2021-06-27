Overview

Dr. Jashvantlal Thakkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Thakkar works at JASHVANT K THAKKAR MD in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.