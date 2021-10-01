Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Pain Mgmt.10 Santa Rosa St Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 544-7246
Mid-county Hematology and Oncology A Professional Medical Corp.1201 E Ocean Ave Ste B, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 430-3104
Pain Management Specialists314 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pain Management Specialists Medical Group5000 San Palo Rd, Atascadero, CA 93422 Directions (805) 470-1699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. If your looking for a hug, great bedside manner or a "doctor "who is brilliant he is the one. He is super intelligent. He cares for his patients. You just have to take your time. Talk to him, have him explain and you are good to go. He has worked with me in the least invasive way. Always. Now I am paying the price for seeing someone else. But he is willing and will find out what happened to me!
About Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.