Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Interventional Pain Mgmt. in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Lompoc, CA, Santa Maria, CA and Atascadero, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Mgmt.
    10 Santa Rosa St Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-7246
  2. 2
    Mid-county Hematology and Oncology A Professional Medical Corp.
    1201 E Ocean Ave Ste B, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 430-3104
  3. 3
    Pain Management Specialists
    314 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 922-5655
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Pain Management Specialists Medical Group
    5000 San Palo Rd, Atascadero, CA 93422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 470-1699
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lompoc Valley Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619955994
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.