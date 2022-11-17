Overview

Dr. Jasen Chi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and White River Medical Center.



Dr. Chi works at Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.