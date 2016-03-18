Dr. Sidana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasdeep Sidana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jasdeep Sidana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Sidana works at
Lung Docs of Connecticut849 Boston Post Rd Ste 201, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 523-0971
Fairfield Family Medical Care525 Tunxis Hill Cut Off, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 870-1973
Allied Health & Rehabilitation of New England LLC636 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 298-4600
Docs Medical Inc. Orange521 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 529-3271Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgable , kind and compassionate
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Sidana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidana works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.