Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD

Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD

Nephrology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Barnabas Hospital|SUNY Med Center

Dr. Kasuri works at JASBIR KAUR KASURI MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jasbir .k.kasuri.md.pc
    340 Us Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 777-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Very nice dictor.Listen and understand the patients problem,properly diagnosed and give the best treatment.
    — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1841234473
    Education & Certifications

    • St Barnabas Hospital|SUNY Med Center
    • North Genl Hospital Mt Sinai Hospital|St Peter's Med Center
    • St Peter's Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasuri works at JASBIR KAUR KASURI MD in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kasuri’s profile.

    Dr. Kasuri has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

