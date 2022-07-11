Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasbir Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasbir Kang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
- 1 1000 Commerce Dr Ste 1002, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 243-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful, empathic, progressive psychiatrist
About Dr. Jasbir Kang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1669470365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
