Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korpinen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Korpinen works at
Locations
-
1
Plano6309 Preston Rd Ste 1200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 424-8999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
North Texas Foot Care Associates3415 N Loy Lake Rd, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-9661
-
3
Frisco9359 Legacy Dr Ste 300B, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 619-2240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korpinen?
I lived with painful ingrown toenails for years. My first podiatrist served up extreme pain in process of making my toes numb. To make matters worse, the chemical he used to prevent regrowth was either defective or beyond its expiration date and a few months later the nails grew back! For round two, I was lucky enough to get a referral to Dr. Korpinen. The pain level during the process of getting numb went from an 8 or 9 down to about a 0.5, and the nails are not growing back!
About Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578566949
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korpinen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korpinen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korpinen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korpinen works at
Dr. Korpinen has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korpinen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
715 patients have reviewed Dr. Korpinen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korpinen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korpinen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korpinen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.