Dr. Jarvis Gatlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarvis Gatlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jarvis Gatlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Gatlin works at
Locations
-
1
Health Care in Los Angeles4314 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Directions (323) 293-7171
-
2
Hssi Home Care5100 W Goldleaf Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (323) 293-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gatlin?
About Dr. Jarvis Gatlin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558362954
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatlin works at
Dr. Gatlin speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.