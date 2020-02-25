Dr. Jarrod Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarrod Holmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Jarrod Holmes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA.
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Health Medical Group3555 ROUND BARN CIR, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 528-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
Dr. Holmes is incredibly supportive, & knowledgeable. He takes the time to address all aspects of his patient's lives, provides healthy lifestyle alternatives, and/or change. Thanks to him, & my amazing surgeon, Dr. Norton, stage 2B breast cancer was almost fun to move through.
About Dr. Jarrod Holmes, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1013018035
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.