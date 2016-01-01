See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Jarrod Harrall, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jarrod Harrall, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Harrall works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence
    2430 Research Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 623-1795
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Sfph Sport Fam. Med Ph
    4925 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-4878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Gout
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Elbow Bursitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hip Bursitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Hypertension
Joint Disorders
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Toe
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Screenings
Spondylosis
Sports Injuries
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wear and Tear Arthritis
Weight Loss
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jarrod Harrall, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285700088
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarrod Harrall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrall works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Harrall’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

