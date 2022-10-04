See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (59)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School Of Med and Vet Med Roseau Dominica and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Friedman Spine and Pain Clinic in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metabolic Imaging of Boca
    5458 Town Center Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 923-9602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr Friedman prescribes a plan that works best for me, based on what I have to say, his observations of my ailments, my history and available up to date technologies that he may use to diagnose and treat me. He also explains in detail what he has determined to be the cause, and what is or not benificial as a treatment.. Doctor has never pushed any unnecessary proceedures, always a positive disposition, and realistic approach to pain management.
    John — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730192915
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • Univserity Of Chicago
    • Frankford Hospital Jefferson University
    • Ross University School Of Med and Vet Med Roseau Dominica
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Friedman Spine and Pain Clinic in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

