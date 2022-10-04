Overview

Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School Of Med and Vet Med Roseau Dominica and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Friedman Spine and Pain Clinic in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.