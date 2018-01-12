See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Downey, CA
Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

Dr. Crum works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Foundation Health Plan
    9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 657-4110
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Garden Integrated Pain Management
    9353 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 657-4110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306092598
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crum works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Crum’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

