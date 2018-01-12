Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.
Dr. Crum works at
Locations
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 657-4110
Kaiser Permanente Garden Integrated Pain Management9353 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 657-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
What I LOVED ABOUT DR. Cram he doesn't rush you under the knife he told me that I. Would know when the time comes and he was right the time is here I am ready for surgery as soon as I can get on his schedule I am ready.
About Dr. Jarrod Crum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1306092598
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
