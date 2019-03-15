See All Podiatric Surgeons in Benson, AZ
Dr. Jarrett Hamilton, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jarrett Hamilton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Hamilton works at TMCOne - San Pedro - Benson in Benson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ and Douglas, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TMCOne - San Pedro - Benson
    890 W 4th St, Benson, AZ 85602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 515-7480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rchp - Sierra Vista Inc Dba Canyon Vista Medical
    5750 E Highway 90 Ste 150, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 263-3770
  3. 3
    1101 N San Antonio Ave, Douglas, AZ 85607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (525) 515-7480
  4. 4
    Sierra Vista Medical Group, LLC
    5700 E Highway 90 Ste 200, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 263-3500

  • Canyon Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2019
    Knowledgeable, professional, on time, knows his stuff.
    — Mar 15, 2019
    About Dr. Jarrett Hamilton, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1033206131
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente So Calif
    • Encino Tarzana Regional Medical Center
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Brigham Young University
