Dr. Jarred Holt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jarred Holt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
Sparrow Sports Medicine2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-8890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jarred Holt is a wonderful, skilled Doctor. I saw him twice, once while in Sparrow Hospital and after I spent a month in the rehab, Willows of East Lansing. I felt he was as concerned about my problem, as I was. I highly recommend him to all. Nancy Soper
About Dr. Jarred Holt, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1437413218
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
