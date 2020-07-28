Dr. Masci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarod Masci, MD
Overview
Dr. Jarod Masci, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 387 FRANKLIN ST, Buffalo, NY 14202 Directions (716) 462-0284
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wouldn’t go anywhere else! Dr masci is a breath of fresh air in a world of jaded doctors. He takes the time to listen, and help.
About Dr. Jarod Masci, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1689836181
Dr. Masci accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Masci. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masci.
