Dr. Jarl Wathne, MD
Dr. Jarl Wathne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Drs. Drawbaugh Saylor Wathne & Cukier P. A.11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 126, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 714-4375
- Meritus Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr was very informative as to the condition I was experiencing in my right ear and necessary corrective action. Highly recommended ??
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1801898002
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
