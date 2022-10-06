See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Manassas, VA
Dr. Jarid Tareen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jarid Tareen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. 

Dr. Tareen works at Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics in Manassas, VA with other offices in Haymarket, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Keith S Albertson MD PC
    8525 Rolling Rd Ste 300, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 393-1667
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Uva Health System Haymarket Medical Center
    15225 Heathcote Blvd, Haymarket, VA 20169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 284-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jarid Tareen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184043622
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarid Tareen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tareen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tareen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tareen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tareen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tareen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tareen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tareen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

