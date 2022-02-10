See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Covina, CA
Dr. Jared Wong, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jared Wong, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at USC Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Covina, CA with other offices in Montclair, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jared Wong Md
    315 N 3rd Ave Ste 102, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 621-7647
    Jared Wong MD
    4950 San Bernardino St Ste 200, Montclair, CA 91763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 464-9675
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Chino Valley Medical Center
  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • Montclair Hospital Medical Center

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colon Ulcer Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis of the Ileum Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Feb 10, 2022
    After the 3rd ER visit in 1 week Dr. Wong walked into my life and saved me he new what my problem was and operated on me, I'm on my feet pain free and back to normal life, thank you from the bottom of my heart.
    Hratch Joukadarian — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jared Wong, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447586904
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX
    • Central Michigan University School Of Medicine
    • New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
