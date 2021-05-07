Dr. Jared Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Wasserman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Wasserman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 883-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Best!! Professional, caring and thorough with our developmentally developmental members!! Thank you!
About Dr. Jared Wasserman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194923847
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserman has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Vocal Cord Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
