Overview

Dr. Jared Wasserman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Wasserman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Vocal Cord Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.