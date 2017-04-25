See All Podiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Jared Visser, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jared Visser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Visser works at Midwest Podiatry Associates in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO and Washington, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid West Podiatry and Associates
    11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-1903
  2. 2
    Tip Hospice
    500 W Pine St, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-8986
  3. 3
    Mid-west Podiatry and Associates L L C
    2900 Lemay Ferry Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 894-4684
  4. 4
    Mid-west Podiatry and Associates LLC
    851 E 5th St Ste 320, Washington, MO 63090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 239-1633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe Repair
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jared Visser, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian
    NPI Number
    • 1174812358
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Visser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Visser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Visser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

