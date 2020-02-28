Dr. Jared Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Vincent, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Vincent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Med Ctr
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
401 SAINT JULIEN AVE, Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 262-2500
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Eyecare Associates of New Orleans4324 Veterans Blvd # 103, Metairie, LA 70006 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vincent performed a revision Trabeculectomy and a cataract surgery. He is a very thorough and competent doctor.
About Dr. Jared Vincent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Ctr
- LSU Sch of Med
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
