Dr. Theler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Theler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Theler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Theler works at
Locations
Pan Pacific Pathologists LLC91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3352
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-1000
Urology Care Inc.1380 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theler is kind and patient. He performed a nose reconstruction surgery on me recently. During the consults, he walked me through my options and explained everything I needed to know about the surgery and post-op care. He didn't make me feel rushed and answered my questions patiently. He did an amazing job on my surgery, my nose looks incredible. The Queens facility is clean and the staff is awesome. They are very efficient, you never have to wait long. I highly recommend him for your ENT needs!
About Dr. Jared Theler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881803450
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Theler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theler.
