Dr. Jared Theler, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jared Theler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Theler works at Pan Pacific Pathologists LLC in Ewa Beach, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pan Pacific Pathologists LLC
    91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-3352
    Queens Medical Center
    1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-1000
    Urology Care Inc.
    1380 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-7215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Thyroid Scan
Oral Cancer Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Thyroid Scan
Oral Cancer Screening

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Theler is kind and patient. He performed a nose reconstruction surgery on me recently. During the consults, he walked me through my options and explained everything I needed to know about the surgery and post-op care. He didn't make me feel rushed and answered my questions patiently. He did an amazing job on my surgery, my nose looks incredible. The Queens facility is clean and the staff is awesome. They are very efficient, you never have to wait long. I highly recommend him for your ENT needs!
    Jessica — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jared Theler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881803450
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
