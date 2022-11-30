Overview

Dr. Jared Tadje, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tadje works at Tadje Orthopaedics in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.