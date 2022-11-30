Dr. Jared Tadje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Tadje, MD
Dr. Jared Tadje, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Tadje Orthopaedics2365 E Gala St Ste 1, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 515-2654
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Dr. Tadje and every member of his staff are professional, kind, and truly compassionate toward their patients. My appointments are always on time but I never feel rushed during my meeting time. Each staff member listens to me and makes every effort to meet my needs and answer my questions. I have had 3 joint replacements, all by Dr. Tadje. His skilled work has improved the quality of my life and I am quite grateful.
About Dr. Jared Tadje, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1821006289
- Spine Surgery Fellowship - Vanderbilt University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Tadje speaks Cantonese.
