Dr. Jared Sullivan, MD
Dr. Jared Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Caldwell OB GYN175 Fairfield Ave Ste 5A, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 765-6513
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
From staff Betty, Erin and Karina to the Dr. Sullivan and Liz I have to say they listen and get to the bottom of whats going on. I have never been so taken care of by a remarkable staff and I am so happy they are a team. Kindness and thoroughness has comforted me thru my pregnancy and this being my 4th it has been nerve wracking for me since i am a little older. My obgyn retired so i was left with unknown but Dr. Sullivan and staff really guided me and i must say i wish I knew him sooner. He is a remarkable doctor he loves what he does and you can see tell when he explains he knowledge to you. I trust his care and def recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1225128952
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
