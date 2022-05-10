Overview

Dr. Jared Stringer, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Stringer works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.