Dr. Jared Spicer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County.
OrthoXpress Bone & Joint Center1200 Office Park Dr # 100, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 362-8250Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Podiatry
- English
- 1942641485
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
